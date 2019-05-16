MPs to probe reality TV as ‘Jeremy Kyle Show’ axed for good over death

Broadcaster ITV has said "now is the right time" for 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' to end as it was permanently axed following the death of a guest.

Broadcaster ITV has said "now is the right time" for 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' to end as it was permanently axed following the death of a guest.

The confrontational talk show was suspended indefinitely on Monday following the death of a participant, Steve Dymond (63), a week after a programme featuring him was filmed.

The programme, which had been a regular fixture in the schedule since 2005, has now ended for good following calls for it to be cancelled from MPs and members of the public.

Following the cancellation of the daytime show, MPs launched an inquiry into reality TV to consider production companies' duty of care to participants and explore whether enough support is offered both during and after filming.

Irish Independent