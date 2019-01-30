MP jailed after lying in court to avoid speed conviction

Fiona Onasanya has become the UK's first sitting MP to be jailed in almost 30 years after she was sentenced to three months in prison.

The Labour MP for Peterborough was found guilty of perverting the course of justice following a retrial in December over the lies she told police to avoid a speeding ticket.

Mr Justice Stuart-Smith jailed the politician for three months at the Old Bailey, keeping open the possibility she could keep her seat and remain on the parliamentary payroll.

Christine Agnew QC, defending, had said: "She has already been expelled from the Labour Party, at the moment she continues to stand as an independent MP and her only reason for that is because it is her only source of income.

"It is likely she will lose her seat as an MP because she will be deselected."

'Disastrous'

The judge accepted she had acted "totally out of character", but did not agree her case was exceptional enough to warrant a suspended sentence.

Passing down the punishment, he said: "That is the shortest sentence I'm able to impose." He added Onasanya had made a "disastrous decision" to continue with the lie after learning her brother had entered the name of a Russian former tenant on the form in the hope the trail would "go cold".

"There cannot be one way for those in positions of power, privilege and responsibility and [another for] those that are not," he told the court.

Parliamentary rules require the removal of an MP who is jailed for 12 months or more. But if the sentence is less than that a recall petition can force a by-election if it is signed by more than 10pc of the electorate in her constituency.

