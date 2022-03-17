MP accidentally ate biscuits meant for Queen’s dogs, reveals book

A British cabinet minister who visited Queen Elizabeth the day after the verdict of the inquest into the death of Princess Diana accidentally ate biscuits meant for the royal corgis, according to a new book.

Alan Johnson, then the health secretary, revealed how he inadvertently munched on the dog food following a meal at Windsor Castle in 2008.

According to Queen of Our Times, the latest book by former journalist Robert Hardman, the former Labour MP had no idea until after he left the lunch with Paul Murphy, then the Welsh secretary.

The book reads: “Johnson mentioned that he had particularly enjoyed the cheese and the unusual dark biscuits. Paul said, ‘No, the dark biscuits were for the corgis!’

At that point – to Alan Johnson’s eternal amusement – it dawned on him that he had been munching away on dog snacks. ‘I don’t think I’d had cheese with a Bonio biscuit before.’”

The ministers had both attended a meeting before being invited to stay for lunch by the queen.

Recalling how the papers were “full of the latest news on the Diana inquest”, Mr Johnson told Mr Hardman he thought he should “steer well clear” of that subject.

The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing, citing chauffeur Henri Paul’s “gross negligence” and the “speed and manner” of the pursuing paparazzi.

The judge ruled there was “no shred of evidence” to connect the crash to the secret services or the royal family. An 18-month French judicial investigation, had already come to the same conclusion.

In the book, Mr Johnson adds: “The dominant news was about Diana. Paul and I thought we’d better keep off the subject. But the queen talked about it in the most frank way.

“At lunch, we had a whale of a time. She was good company. It was as if you’d known her for years. Obviously, there were the caveats that you understood – you don’t put your arm on her shoulder and say, ‘Let me tell you...’ and so on.”

