Mother begged medics, ‘please don’t let my baby die’, trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby hears

Sketch of nurse Lucy Letby (left) in Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with murdering seven babies. Graphic: Elizabeth Cook/PA

A tearful mother begged medics “Please don’t let my baby die” as they tried to resuscitate him, the trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby heard yesterday.

Ms Letby (32) is accused of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others while working in the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.

Yesterday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about her first two alleged victims in June 2015 – twins who suffered sudden collapses in their incubators.

Ms Letby is said to have fatally injected an excess amount of air into the bloodstream of Child A, and then attempted to murder his sister, Child B, via the same method.

The parents were watching television in a side room the night after the twins’ birth when a member of the nursing staff came in and said “You need to come quick”, the court heard.

In a witness statement, Child A’s mother said: “All I can remember is being wheeled into a room and it felt like hundreds of people were standing over his cot and trying to resuscitate him.

“A nurse asked if I was religious and if I wanted them to say a prayer.”

Child A’s grandmother recalled: “The minute I went into that room and saw the baby boy I knew he was gone. He was blue.

“The room seemed full of medical staff. (Child A’s mother) was sobbing uncontrollably at this point. She said ‘Please don’t let my baby die, please don’t let my baby die’.

She said after they were told that Child A would have brain damage and further complications if he survived, her daughter eventually relented and “simply nodded her head” to the doctors to stop chest compressions.

The nursing care of Child A had been handed over to Ms Letby shortly before his collapse, the court heard.

Child B collapsed the following night when Ms Letby was again on duty, the jury was told.

Following the death of Child A, her mother said she was “frantic, anxious and extremely upset” and did not want Child B “to be out of my sight”.

She and her partner were eventually persuaded by nursing staff to get some rest, the court heard.

“We returned to the ward and attempted to watch a film and the next thing I know we were getting woke up by a nurse,” she said.

“‘You need to come now’. My heart sank. Not my baby. Not again.”

They dashed into the neo-natal unit where a nurse told them Child B had stabilised following a “very similar situation” to Child A with a rapid fall in heart rate and oxygen levels, the court was told.

Her skin was also discoloured and mottled, which a consultant said they had never seen before, the jury heard.

She said she was “frantic and terrified” and stayed with Child B throughout the night and the youngster was “restless... as if she was trying to tell me something was wrong”.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences which are said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues today.