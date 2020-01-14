A woman and her partner will go on trial later this year charged with the murder of her two-year-old son.

A woman and her partner will go on trial later this year charged with the murder of her two-year-old son.

Mother and partner to face murder trial and two-year-old boy's death

Sarah O'Brien, 32, and Martin Currie, 36, are accused of murdering Keigan O'Brien, who died in hospital on Thursday.

The defendants, both of Bosworth Road, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

O'Brien, who sat in the dock wearing a black zip-up hoodie and with her blonde hair plaited, sobbed during the 20-minute hearing.

She and Currie, who wore a green sweatshirt, only spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth, nationalities and that they understood what they were told by the judge.

No pleas were entered and both were remanded into custody to appear in court for a further hearing on May 18.

A provisional trial date was set for October 5.

Keigan was treated by ambulance staff following reports that he was in cardiac arrest at a property in Bosworth Road, in the Adwick area of Doncaster, on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination later showed he died from head injuries.

PA Media