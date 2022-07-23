Mother and partner murdered son (15)

A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.

Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection last August caused by weeks of abuse at the hands of his mother, Agnieszka Kalinowska (35), and her partner, Andrzej Latoszewski (38), which included him being beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable, and stabbed with a needle, as well as being subjected to “the most derogatory and inhuman” verbal abuse.

Yesterday, Kalinowska sobbed in the dock at Leeds Crown Court as she and Latoszewski were found guilty of Sebastian’s murder.

The judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, praised the work of the jurors who had to sit through what she called “quite horrifying” CCTV footage from cameras the couple had installed at their home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, to monitor and control Sebastian.

After the verdicts, senior Crown prosecutor Daniel Lee said: “Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andresz Latoszewski were the two people Sebastian should have been able to trust the most in the world but instead of loving, protecting and caring for Sebastian, they subjected him to an utterly horrific and prolonged campaign of extreme physical and mental abuse.

“In short, they tortured him. After suffering many months of mental and physical torment, Sebastian died of the multiple injuries he sustained at their hands.

“Both defendants lied and offered cowardly and implausible explanations for the extent of Sebastian’s injuries, and attempted to pass it off as ‘appropriate discipline’.

“It is impossible to contemplate the agony and fear this young boy experienced, inflicted in his own home, by his supposed care-givers.”

The footage played to the jury showed Latoszewski beating Sebastian’s buttocks with what appears to have been a slat from a bed, making him do exercises, and whipping him with an extension cable to “spur him on”.

Video from Latoszewski’s phone also contained clips of him verbally abusing the visibly upset teenager.

Mrs Justice Lambert, said the defendants will be sentenced in October at the earliest.