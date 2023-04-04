| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

breaking Mother and ‘monster’ boyfriend found guilty over death of two-year-old Lola James

Lola had 101 bruises and scratches to her body, damage to both eyes and severe brain damage

Lola James had 101 bruises and scratches to her body, damage to both eyes and severe brain damage (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA) Expand

Close

Lola James had 101 bruises and scratches to her body, damage to both eyes and severe brain damage (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Lola James had 101 bruises and scratches to her body, damage to both eyes and severe brain damage (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Lola James had 101 bruises and scratches to her body, damage to both eyes and severe brain damage (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Bronwen Weatherby

A mother and her “monster” boyfriend have been found guilty over the death of a two-year-old girl who was fatally attacked at her home in Wales.

Lola James died in hospital four days after suffering “catastrophic” brain injuries in the early hours of July 17 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy