The mother and grandmother of a teenager who was allowed to "rot to death" on an inflatable mattress have been jailed for four years and three years respectively.

The mother and grandmother of a teenager who was allowed to "rot to death" on an inflatable mattress have been jailed for four years and three years respectively.

Mother and grandmother jailed for killing teenager who 'rotted to death'

Jordan Burling was said to have resembled the victim of a Second World War death camp when paramedics found him lying on a makeshift bed in his Leeds home, weighing just 6st (38kg).

His 45-year-old mother, Dawn Cranston, and his grandmother, Denise Cranston, 70, were jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday after they were found guilty of manslaughter earlier this week.

The judge, Mr Justice Spencer, told the three women it was "almost beyond belief" that Mr Burling "should have been allowed to die in his own house, here in Leeds, in 2016, in the bosom of his family".

He said the pictures of the teenager in an emaciated state were "hauntingly reminiscent of starving victims of extermination camps in the Second World War".

Earlier, Mr Burling's aunt, Susan Burling, read a victim personal statement on behalf of his father, Steven.

Ms Burling said the family were trying to cope with a "living nightmare".

The statement said: "I just can't understand why all these horrific things have happened to me and my family."

Opening his sentencing remarks, the Mr Justice Sepnce told the women how it was "almost beyond belief" that Mr Burling "should have been allowed to die in his own house, here in Leeds, in 2016, in the bosom of his family".

He said the pictures of Jordan in an emaciated state were "hauntingly reminiscent of starving victims of extermination camps in the Second World War".

The judge said: "It is important to emphasise that this was not a deprived household in material terms, nor were any of you inadequate to the point that you were unable to live a reasonably normal life outside the home.

"Although the house was full of clutter you all had mobile phones, laptop or tablet computers and great deal of other equipment.

"The house was well-stocked with food. There were three refrigerators or freezers."

He said: "Through your gross negligence, a precious human life was lost needlessly."

Read more here:

Mother and grandmother who allowed teenager to 'rot to death' on inflatable mattress found guilty of manslaughter

Estranged father of young man (18) found in soiled nappy and weighing six stone gives evidence

Press Association