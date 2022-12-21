Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.

Kaylea Louise Titford (16) was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”

Sarah Lloyd-Jones (39) and father Alun Titford (44) were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

Appearing before Mold Crown court on December 12, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.

Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.

It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused by her parents failing to meet her dietary needs.

Lloyd-Jones will be sentenced at a later date.

She was alleged to have neglected to ensure her child got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.

The court heard that, between March 24 and October 11, 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

It was also alleged that Lloyd-Jones did not ensure the girl’s physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.

Gross negligence manslaughter is the crime of causing death by the result of a grossly negligent (though otherwise lawful) act or omission on the part of the defendant. It carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.