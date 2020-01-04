Most Haunted star Derek Acorah has died, aged 69

TV spiritual medium Derek Acorah has died at the age of 69, his his wife Gwen Acorah Johnson has announced.

The Most Haunted host passed away following a brief illness, Gwen confirmed in a Facebook post this morning as she paid tribute to him.

She wrote: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!

"I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

Shocked friends and admirers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the "king of the paranormal."

One said on Twitter: "From our first day together, I always stood by your side, till our last day.

"I feel so honoured, privileged and so blessed to have been part of yours and your family's lives for so many years, but most of all to have been your friend. I will never, ever forget you."

Another added: "Heaven gained an angel. A true gentleman and one of my husband's dearest friends.

"My heart goes out to his wonderful wife Gwen and their family. We will love and miss you forever."

Derek's death comes just days after he posted on Facebook to say that both he and Gwen had been sick with flu over the Christmas period.

He wrote: "Good morning everybody and I hope you've all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the new year and the new decade. I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we've both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low, hence the reason for my lack of live presence on facebook.

"I hope to be back within the next couple of days when I will be giving messages from spirit for the new year. Have a wonderful day everybody and much love to you all! X (sic)."

