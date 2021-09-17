Morgan to host TV show and true crime series in new deal

Piers Morgan is to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal that will see him host a new global TV show .

The 56-year-old will also publish two weekly columns online for the New York Post and the Sun.

The TV show will air on weeknights in the UK, US and Australia, and Morgan will also present a series of true crime documentaries.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” he said.

“I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”