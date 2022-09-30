Moors murders: skull found during search for final missing victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley

A skull has been found amid the hunt for the remains of a missing boy Keith Bennett who was kidnapped and murdered by notorious Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Bennett was snatched by the couple on June 16, 1964, when he left his family home to visit his grandmother.

The boy (12) was lured into a van by Myra Hindley, who asked him to help her with some boxes.

Keith Bennett is the only victim of the sadistic killers to remain missing.

The bodies of three victims, Pauline Reade (16), John Kilbride (12) and Lesley Ann Downey (10), were all found during extensive searches of Saddleworth Moors.

Tthe victims of moors murderer Ian Brady (left to right) John Kilbride, Lesley Ann Downey Edward Evans, Pauline Reade and Keith Bennett.

Brady and Hindley were caught red-handed with the body of their final victim, Edward Evans (17).

News of the breakthrough in the case came after author Russell Edwards assembled a team of experts in a bid to solve the mystery.

The skull was discovered after a soil analysis of an area in the Moors indicated to the presence of human remains.

A further dig was conducted in which the skull was found. Experts believe it is that of a child aged 11 or 12.

It has been reported that detectives are now preparing to excavate the area where the skeletal remains have been found.

On Thursday night, forensic anthropologists from Greater Manchester Police began examining samples of body tissue taken from the area in a bid to extract DNA.

They are also looking at a small sample of material, believed to be clothing, found buried beside the skull.

Speaking of the moment Edwards made the discovery, he told the Daily Mail: “The smell hit me about 2ft down. Like a sewer, like ammonia," he said.

“It was on my clothes, I stank of it. The soil reeked. I worked as a gravedigger when I was 19 and that hits you, that smell of death. It is distinctive.

“I was overjoyed. Then we found blue and white stripped material. Then I stopped. I put everything back as I found it.”

He believes that the body can only be that of Keith, however DNA is yet to confirm whether or not the remains do belong to the young boy.

“This is about peace for Keith and closure for the family,” he said.