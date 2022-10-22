Momentum growing for former prime minister Boris Johnson, who is phoning up MPs from the Caribbean to seek backing

Boris Johnson has been ringing Tory MPs from his holiday to shore up support for a leadership bid, as he was backed by influential Tory Cabinet members including Ben Wallace.

Mr Wallace, the UK defence secretary, ruled himself out of the contest and said he was “leaning towards” voting for the former prime minister.

Simon Clarke, the UK’s levelling-up secretary, also came out for Mr Johnson, as did Jacob Rees-Mogg, the business secretary; Alok Sharma, climate change minister; and Ben Houchen, the Tory mayor of Teesside.

Mr Houchen was a particular coup because he declared for Rishi Sunak – Mr Johnson’s main rival – in the summer.

The former prime minister was due to fly back from a holiday in the Caribbean as early as last night.

The Daily Telegraph can disclose that he promised one MP in a phone call from holiday that there would be a “different culture” in Downing Street if he was prime minister again.

The MP said: “I said I thought there needs to be an acknowledgement of what went wrong last time and commitment that those mistakes would not be made again.

“He accepted mistakes were made and that a future Downing Street he leads would have to be a different culture.”

The MP said some colleagues have received phone calls from Mr Johnson.

“For me, there are a number of factors at play here, not least the looming question of legitimacy of the third prime minister since the general election,” the MP said. “Boris Johnson has the mandate.”

James Duddridge – a close ally of Mr Johnson and his former parliamentary private secretary – said the former prime minister was “up for” another run at the Tory leadership.

He told Sky News that Mr Johnson told him: “I’m going to do it, Dudders.”

Mr Duddridge went on to say Mr Johnson was on his way back from the Caribbean.

But one MP who supported Liz Truss last time said he hoped Mr Johnson would not stand. “My main concern is for the unity of the party and I would say that neither of the leading candidates has a snowball’s chance in hell of unifying the party,” the MP said. “I think Boris would be foolish to stand because it would destroy the party.

“He’ll be out on his ear in three months when the privileges committee comes out. There is no national interest served by his standing.”

Candidates need the support of 100 MPs to be able to go forward to the members’ vote. Last night, more than 40 MPs had come out publicly in support of Mr Johnson.

Mr Wallace said yesterday that he was leaning towards Mr Johnson because he had a mandate from the electorate.



In a joint statement, Mr Clarke and Mr Houchen said: “Boris is the person we need to lead our country and our party. He won the greatest election victory for years on a mandate to unite and level up the UK, and inspired millions of people who had never voted Conservative before to get behind a generous, optimistic vision of what Britain can be.”

Mr Houchen later said he would like to see Mr Sunak serve under Mr Johnson as chancellor again.



Yesterday, Jonathan Gullis, the schools minister, endorsed Mr Johnson despite having quit as a parliamentary aide just before Mr Johnson’s resignation in the summer.

He said: “I hope Boris will come back, and if he wins, MPs unite behind him, putting our great country and its people first in these very challenging global times.”





Michael Fabricant, a Johnson supporter, said he believed the former leader was likely to get “well in excess” of 100 MPs declaring for him.

Paul Bristow, another Johnson backer, said: “If he gets 100 signatures, he’s going to win the contest. People were saying at the start he wouldn’t get 20 or 30 but there’s real momentum. ​

“It’s time to come together – this is an existential moment and we need to govern as one party.”



Last night, former Tory leader William Hague decried the potential return of Mr Johnson, saying it would lead to a “death spiral” for the Conservative Party.

