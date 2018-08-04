Moment police chase jet-ski riders in high-speed chase along the Thames caught on camera

Police in London were caught up in a James Bond-style chase on the Thames river as jet-skiers raced ahead of a marine policing unit on Friday.

Three jet skiers are seen roaring along the water when a police boat comes trailing behind in a bid to catch up with the riders.

It is understood there was an additional jet-skier involved which was confirmed in a tweet from the Metropolitan Marine Policing Unit on Twitter.

“Marine Policing Unit officer officers pursued four jet skis this evening after reports that they were speeding down the River Thames. The jet skis were approaching central London and we were able to make them change their course,” it said.

It is understood they were being pursued for breaking the speed limit in what could easily have passed for a scene from a 007 movie.

