Sunday 14 January 2018

Missing Jerome (6) reunited with father after solo trek across River Thames

Buses on Oxford Street

Ryan Hooper

A six-year-old boy reported missing on one of the London's busiest shopping streets has been found.

The Metropolitan Police said Jerome Barrow was found at London Bridge station, around 90 minutes after he was last seen on Oxford Street, a journey of around three miles, and involving at least one crossing of the River Thames.

The youngster was shopping when he got split up from his parents.

But he was reunited with his father after being spotted by a member of the public.

A Scotland Yard spokesman thanked people for their help finding Jerome.

