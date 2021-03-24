Mind over matter: Physicists hailing discovery of ‘mystery force’ as their holy grail

A stellar jet in the Carina Nebula is pictured in Space in this image provided by NASA, ESA, and the Hubble SM4 ERO Team.

The key to understanding how the universe works may have been discovered by scientists working at the Large Hadron Collider, in a breakthrough hailed as the most exciting in 20 years.

Physicists have seen signs that a mystery force is interacting with other particles in a manner never witnessed before. It may explain some of the deepest puzzles in modern physics, such as what dark matter is made from, or why there is an imbalance of matter and antimatter in the universe.

Currently, scientists understand the universe using the Standard Model, a theory which describes all the known fundamental particles and the forces that they interact with.

down when it comes to explaining crucial issues such as gravity or why the expansion of the universe is accelerating. It also cannot account for dark matter, an invisible substance that makes up 27pc of the mass of the universe and is thought to hold galaxies together.

To find out what is going on, scientists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) created particles known as beauty quarks that existed soon after the Big Bang but which decay quickly into electrons and muons, and now no longer exist in nature.

However, they discovered they are not behaving in the way they expected.

Under the standard model, beauty quarks should decay into particles called K+mesons which have either two muons or two electrons.

Scientists found that for every 100 mesons with electrons, there were just 85 with muons, something that cannot happen under the Standard Model.

It suggests newfound particles or forces are tipping the scales away from muons.

“We were actually shaking when we first looked at the results, we were that excited. Our hearts did beat a bit faster,” said Dr Mitesh Patel of Imperial College London.

“It’s too early to say if this genuinely is a deviation from the Standard Model but the potential implications are such that these results are the most exciting thing I’ve done in 20 years in the field. It has been a long journey to get here.”

Dr Paula Alvarez Cartelle, of the University of Cambridge, said: “This new result offers tantalising hints of the presence of a new fundamental particle or force that interacts differently with these different types of particles.

“The more data we have, the stronger this result has become. This measurement is the most significant in a series of results from the past decade that all seem to line up - and could all point towards a common explanation.”

Scientists said the latest result offered the first evidence that there could be something wrong with our current understanding of particle physics.

However, there are still concerns it may be a fluke and more data will be collected next year in an effort to confirm the results.

Dr Konstantinos Petridis of Bristol University said: “

The discovery of a new force in nature is the holy grail of particle physics.”

