Millions of unnecessary emails sent every day may be an environmental threat to the planet

British officials are looking at ways to tackle the environmental threat that comes with the carbon footprint left by millions of unnecessary emails sent every day.

The Financial Times reported today that officials in the UK involved in the UN COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow next year have been looking at research conducted last year, which suggests that unnecessary emails cause environmental damage.

OVO Energy research, which was carried out at the end of last year, found that 49pc of UK residents admitted to sending unnecessary emails every day.

Emails such as ‘Thank you!’, ‘Cheers’, ‘No worries’, ‘LOL’ are just some examples which may be unnecessary - however, cutting back on these emails may save the planet.

The study suggested that if one less email per day was sent, over 16,000 tonnes of carbon a year would be saved, the equivalent of 81,152 flights from London to Madrid.

“We’ve been looking at research suggesting that if you reduced those emails by just one a day, you would save a lot of carbon,” said one person involved in COP26 preparations, reported the FT.

Albeit small, data traffic, such as an email or a tweet, has a carbon footprint, which comes from the electricity on the devices on which it is used to write and send the email.

The networks that transmit the data and the data centres that store it also have a carbon footprint - and experts estimate that these centres account for less than 0.1 per cent of the world's carbon footprint.

This is a small figure, given that cars are blamed for 20pc of the world’s carbon footprint.

Online Editors