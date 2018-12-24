Military-grade detection systems will target drones at airports after chaos at Gatwick

Britain's major airports are to step up security, with military-grade detection systems that would help them counter Gatwick-style drone incidents by launching their own 'killer drones'. A further option is shooting down rogue drones with firearms.

Members of the British government are to meet today to review progress on the police investigation at Gatwick and measures to protect the public from future attacks.

All airports in Britain are increasing or reviewing their defences because of fears of copycat attacks, according to Whitehall sources, following the chaos that ruined the travel plans of 140,000 people.

Gatwick is expected to be the first to operate detection technology, which is designed to be as sophisticated as that being used by the crack RAF and army signals teams which were deployed to the airport last week.

It allows personnel to detect, track and photograph drones at a distance of more than 1km and up to 5km.

Sources said options for countering the threat included airports deploying their own drones, firing bazookas with projectiles that trapped them in nets or deploying police with shotguns to shoot them down.

The military team is due to remain at Gatwick until the airport's own defence system is operational - possibly for the two weeks over Christmas.

The Metis Skyperion technology, which is thought to be used by the military, deploys cameras, laser rangefinders, radar and radio frequency scanners to pinpoint drones. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

