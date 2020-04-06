Ed Miliband will return to the Labour front bench under new leader Keir Starmer, who has also handed shadow cabinet roles to his former rivals for the top job.

Mr Miliband, who resigned the Labour leadership after his 2015 election defeat and was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn, was named new shadow business secretary.

His predecessor in the role, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has been moved to education and joins fellow former leadership contenders Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry in Mr Starmer's top team.

David Lammy, returns from the backbenches, having first been brought into government by Tony Blair, as shadow justice secretary.

The moves will be seen as an attempt to unite a fractured party, bringing back some names from the party's recent past while holding on to some who excelled under the previous leadership.

Mr Starmer said: "I'm proud to have appointed a shadow cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth and talents of the Labour Party. This is a new team that will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding Labour."

Ms Thornberry has been appointed as shadow international trade secretary, while Ms Nandy replaces her as shadow foreign secretary.

Corbyn allies also lost out, including Richard Burgon and Shami Chakrabarti.

Irish Independent