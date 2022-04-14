Migrants who cross Channel to UK will be flown 5,000 miles to Rwanda

Migrants who cross the British Channel from France seeking to enter the UK will be flown more than 5,000 miles to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed in an “offshore” facility, the British home secretary will announce today.

Priti Patel will set out the details of a landmark immigration deal under which thousands of asylum seekers will be relocated to the landlocked east African nation.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that “vile” people smugglers are “turning the Channel into a watery graveyard” with people “drowning in unseaworthy boats and suffocating in refrigerated lorries”.

In a speech today, Mr Johnson will unveil a series of measures aimed at tackling illegal immigration, including putting the military in charge of operations in the Channel from tomorrow.

He will also signal moves to end housing asylum seekers in expensive hotel accommodation and unveil plans for the first purpose-built reception centre in England to hold illegal arrivals.

The immigration blueprint is a key part of plans to relaunch Mr Johnson’s premiership ahead of local elections after being hit by a public backlash over Partygate.

The Channel crisis has been blamed for exacerbating problems at airports by drawing Border Force officers away to handle it.

Ms Patel has come under huge pressure to cut the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats, which has already hit a record 4,600 this year, double last year’s figure.

Yesterday, 600 migrants reached the UK, the highest number in a day so far this year.

Ministers have struggled to remove illegal Channel migrants once they arrive in Britain and have been accommodating them in hotels at a cost of £3.5m (€4.2m) a day.

They believe offshore processing will act as a deterrent to migrants who think it is difficult for the UK to remove them.

It is understood that under the deal, migrants who arrive in the UK will be flown to Rwanda to be processed and will be encouraged to settle there. The deal will initially cost £120m which compares with an annual £1.5bn bill for asylum seekers in the UK.

“You are going to be met by the army. They will drive you to the airport and send you straight to Rwanda. That is where you are going to end up in the hope that would be enough to deter migrants,” said a source.

“That is why the military comes in so you don’t have battles on the quayside.”

Downing Street has stressed that Rwanda is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and is “recognised globally for its record on welcoming and integrating migrants”.

The plans are modelled on Australian offshore processing of asylum seekers in centres on the islands of Nauru and Manus in Papua New Guinea.

Ms Patel has flown to Kigali, the Rwandan capital, to announce the migration and economic development partnership.

Ministers are also expected to announce today the first purpose-built Greek-style reception centre in England where migrants will have to obey strict rules or lose their right to claim asylum.

The centre, on a former RAF base, will be modelled on camps for asylum seekers being built by Greece, where migrants face routine checks on their movements along with curfews to prevent absconding.

Councils will also be given extra money to disperse asylum seekers.

The announcement comes after Mr Johnson appointed the combative election strategist David Canzini in February, in the wake of revelations about parties in Downing Street.

Home Office officials are understood to be braced for a major backlash to the plans, as they insist the UK will be better able to support those fleeing genuine persecution by deterring illegal entry. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]