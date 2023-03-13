| 5.5°C Dublin

Microchipping of cats to be made compulsory in England

Cats must be implanted with a microchip before they reach the age of 20 weeks under the legislation in England (Gareth Fuller/PA) Expand

Cats must be implanted with a microchip before they reach the age of 20 weeks under the legislation in England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Helen William

All pet cats in England must be microchipped under a new law which could see their owners face a £500 (€570) fine if they do not get it done.

Millions of cats are set to be inserted with the small electronic device by June 2024 after the compulsory cat microchipping legislation was introduced in Parliament on Monday.

