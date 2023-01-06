| 10.4°C Dublin

Mick Wallace asks why Prince Harry is not facing calls to be tried for war crimes

Prince Harry says he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has queried why there have been no calls for the “despicable” Prince Harry to be tried for “war crimes” following his admission that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Wallace tweeted a link to a story regarding the Prince’s admission in his forthcoming memoir about how he came up with a specific number of “kills” during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot.

