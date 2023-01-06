Mick Wallace asks why Prince Harry is not facing calls to be tried for war crimes

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has queried why there have been no calls for the “despicable” Prince Harry to be tried for “war crimes” following his admission that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Wallace tweeted a link to a story regarding the Prince’s admission in his forthcoming memoir about how he came up with a specific number of “kills” during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot.

“Given that the #US #NATO War on #Afghanistan was totally illegal and destroyed the lives of millions of innocent people, how come there's no call from Mainstream Media + Politicians to have this despicable individual Prince Harry tried for War Crimes...?” Mr Wallace tweeted.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

According to reports based on the Spanish edition of his memoir, Spare, which accidentally went on sale early, Prince Harry says he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

In Spare, which is due to be published on January 10 in the UK but is already available in Spain, the British royal writes that he did not think of those he killed as “people” but as “chess pieces” to be taken off the board.

The Duke of Sussex served as a forward air controller in Afghanistan’s Helmand province in 2007/8 and then as an Apache helicopter pilot in the British Army Air Corps deployed to Camp Bastion in the south of the country.

It was on that second tour that Harry says he killed 25 Taliban fighters, coming up with an exact figure after he watched video footage of every “kill” recorded by a camera mounted on his helicopter.

“So my number is 25,” the British prince, who flew on six missions that resulted in the “taking of human lives”, wrote. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

He did not, he writes, “see them as a person”, because to do so would have made it impossible for him to kill them. The British Army, he writes, had “trained me to ‘other’ them, and they had trained me well.”

While this is the first time the British prince has specified the number of people he believes he killed in service of his grandmother's country, it is not the first time he has talked about taking lives in Afghanistan.

In 2013, after he had completed his four-month tour as an Apache attack helicopter gunner, Harry said he had killed people in Afghanistan, adding that “lots of people have”.

“Take a life to save a life,” he said at the time. “That's what we revolve around, I suppose. If there's people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we'll take them out of the game, I suppose."

The Taliban has since branded Prince Harry a “big mouth loser” who is “trying to get attention”.

In a swipe at the royal, a Taliban spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Harry is a “f***ing loser" who “fled to his grandmother’s palace".

"He's a big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention.”

"We are still here ruling but he has fled to his grandmother's palace. He's a big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention,” said Taliban commander Agha Gol.

"He is a loser and scared to go to a combat zone. We made history by kicking him and his army out of our homeland and he should be very angry about that.”

The militant urged people to “not believe whatever losers tell you. I see news about him a lot on my Facebook feed and really think he's gone mad and needs a doctor immediately.”

He questioned whether Harry killed 25 Taliban, saying “if” he did that those men are “in heaven” but the royal’s “invading friends are burning in hell”.

Agha Gol added: “If he's a real man and not a f***ing loser, come to Afghanistan again.”