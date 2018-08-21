Italian actress Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - has settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

#MeToo activist pays off actor who accused her of sex assault

Argento settled the notice of intent to sue filed by Jimmy Bennett, now 22, for $380,000 (€331,000) shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her, 'The New York Times' reported.

Argento and Bennett first met when they co-starred in a 2004 film called 'The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things' in which Argento played Bennett's prostitute mother.

Bennett says in the notice that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18.

The notice says the encounter traumatised Bennett and hurt his career, 'The Times' reported.

The newspaper said it received court documents that included a selfie of Argento and Bennett in bed. Three people familiar with the case said the documents were authentic.

Argento became one of the best known activists of the #MeToo movement after she told the 'New Yorker' that Weinstein raped her at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 when she was 21. Argento said she continued to have a relationship with Weinstein because she was afraid of angering him.

Weinstein has been indicted on sex crime accusations involving three women, but not including Argento.

