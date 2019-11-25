Met Police face questions into why complaint about Prince Andrew was shelved

Scotland Yard was last night under pressure to explain why it failed to carry out a full investigation into allegations a teenager had been trafficked to the UK to have sex with Prince Andrew.

Four years ago, the Met received a complaint alleging that in 2001, Virginia Roberts (17) was flown to London by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and coerced into having sex with the Duke of York.

It was claimed the incident took place at the Kensington townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, a close friend of the duke. A photograph appeared to show him with his arm around the girl while Miss Maxwell looked on in the background.

Police decided the matter did not warrant a full investigation.

