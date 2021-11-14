Messages from UK royals could be made public in Meghan case

Harry and Meghan attending a concert in New York in September. Picture by Reuters

Confidential correspondence from within the Royal household could be laid bare in court in a first for the modern British justice system, as Court of Appeal judges consider whether to overturn a ruling in the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy case.

Emails and text messages sent within Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, between members of staff and the Royal family, could be searched and included in documents at a future trial.

Last week, messages between the Duchess of Sussex and her former press secretary were heard at the Court of Appeal, in an unprecedented development in the case over a handwritten letter to Thomas Markle.

The Mail on Sunday’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, has been seeking evidence from numerous other members of palace staff, none of whom have yet complied.

If the matter is sent for trial, experts say, the emails of senior staff and former staff will be searched for mentions of relevant terms such as the Finding Freedom biography the Sussexes are said to have co-operated with, and a People magazine article first exposing the existence of the letter.

Reporters understand staff who worked for the Sussexes have been instructed not to delete any correspondence, and the palace email system has been left open should searches need to take place.

The Duchess won her case — of breach of privacy, copyright and data protection — in a High Court summary judgment which found the publication of extracts of her letter to Thomas Markle to be unlawful. The Mail on Sunday is seeking to overturn that summary decision, arguing the matter should go to trial.

Earlier hearings made reference to the so-called Palace Four: the Duchess’s former private secretary Samantha Cohen, and former press secretaries Jason Knauf, Christian Jones and Sara Latham.

Documents released in the Court of Appeal also mention the Duke of Cambridge’s former private secretary, Simon Case, who is now Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service.

They are thought to have signed non-disclosure agreements about their work, which could now be rendered useless.

Keith Mathieson, ANL’s solicitor, told the court he had contacted the solicitor representing the “Palace Four” on numerous occasions, eventually being told in December 2020 that they “had relevant evidence” about the letter and “whether or not the claimant [Meghan] anticipated that the letter might come into the public domain”.

Mr Knauf, who went on to take legal advice from a different firm, has now submitted written evidence including emails and text messages to and from the Duchess of Sussex.

They show her telling him she had “obviously” written the letter to Thomas Markle “with the understanding that it could be leaked”, and include emails with both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in which they authorised him to brief the authors of Finding Freedom.

Mr Knauf left his role in March 2019, to be chief executive of the Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, and has said he cannot shed light on events relating to the Sussexes after his departure.

Mark Stephens, a media law expert, said it was likely that emails and text messages between Palace staff would be produced if the case moves to a trial.

He added: “It’s almost a racing certainty that whilst it will be handed over the Mail on Sunday’s lawyers, the judge might put in place reporting restrictions to prevent it being used in news reporting.”

After a three-day hearing last week, the Court of Appeal will return its findings within a few weeks.

