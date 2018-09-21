Meghan's mom a surprise guest at Grenfell cook-book launch

Meghan Markle's mother has paid tribute to the "power of women" as she made a surprise appearance at the launch of a Grenfell kitchen book launch.

Ms Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hosted a lunch for the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen -founded in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, when a group of local women gathered to cook fresh food for neighbours and their families - and said she had felt "immediately embraced" by the women of the kitchen who made her feel welcome on a personal level.

Joined by her mother Doria Ragland, visiting from Los Angeles, she helped make chapatis and turned koftas on a grill as she launched the 'Together' cookbook in a tent at Kensington Palace.

Standing with a small group of Hubb kitchen cooks, Ms Ragland gave an insight into where her daughter's own beliefs have come from. "The power of women," she said. "We make things happens. We're curious, we say yes, we show up. I'm inspired."

In a speech to guests, the duchess said the project had been a "tremendous labour of love".

"I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women of the kitchen. Your warmth and your kindness, and also to be in this city and see in this one small room how multicultural it was.

"I felt, on a personal level, so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. That there are 12 countries represented in this one small room, is pretty outstanding."

Ms Ragland was the surprise guest. Sitting in the front seat of a Land Rover Discovery with her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry in the back, she stepped out to greet waiting guests - including Hubb co-ordinator Zahira Ghaswala - introducing herself with the words: "Hi, I'm Meg's mom."

The trio, who at one point stood with their arms around one another in a line, made their way around four food stations, with the duchess getting stuck in to help cook while her mother and husband watched on proudly.

Doria quizzed the cooks about the ingredients, listening carefully to the herbs and spices they described.

One of the cooks promised to set food aside for the royal couple, with the duchess telling her: "Oh thank you, I'll take that home and have it for dinner."

Irish Independent