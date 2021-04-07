Meghan was given the option to continue acting, claims biographer

Meghan Markle was told she did not have to give up acting or embrace “royal duties” full time when she married Prince Harry, it has been claimed.

Andrew Morton, her biographer, said Meghan, who starred in the legal drama Suits, was given the option of continuing her acting career alongside fulfilling some royal duties.

The suggestion that she was offered a degree of freedom in picking her role is in stark contrast to the picture painted by her in her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she spoke of having given up her freedom and of feeling “trapped”.

Mr Morton, whose biography of Diana, Princess of Wales - written with her close co-operation - revealed her unhappiness with royal life, says Meghan was given wider options regarding the direction of her career than she later acknowledged.

He told Apple’s Royally Obsessed podcast: “They were given a degree of latitude, because they were told: ‘Here’s your first class tickets, pick a country you want to go to, we’re going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth. Do you want to go to the Caribbean? Be our guests. Go to Australia or New Zealand, just make yourself comfortable.’

“So they, in fairness to the Royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased around the world.

“Also, they did say to Meghan: ‘If you don’t want to embrace royal duties full time, please be our guest and continue your acting career.’”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s first documentary series in his multi-million pound deal with Netflix will be a “moving and uplifting” feature on the Invictus Games.

Heart of Invictus, made by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, will follow the competitors as they prepare for the 2022 games in The Hague.

Prince Harry will appear on camera and act as executive producer. The series, expected to be screened next spring, is part of Archewell’s mission to show what it calls “powerful stories of resilience and hope”.

Announcing the docuseries, the Duke who is patron of the Invictus Foundation, said: “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

Online Editors