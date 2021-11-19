Meghan tells of Halloween night with Harry before romance hit headlines

Meghan Markle has described how she went out with Prince Harry for “one final, fun night out” before their relationship was revealed to the world.

The light-hearted interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the chatshow host, came just days after Meghan (40) apologised for misleading the British High Court over her collaboration with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom.

She steered clear of controversy, however, avoiding any mention of the legal battle with the Mail on Sunday, politics, racism or the British royal family.

Instead, Meghan, wearing a white £1,336 (€1,586) Oscar de la Renta blouse, stayed on safer ground, chatting animatedly about her five-month-old daughter Lili’s teething, her days as a struggling actress and her children’s book The Bench.

The one-hour interview was Meghan’s first solo TV appearance since she and Harry left Britain, and her first since the couple’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview that plunged the royal family into a racism crisis.

Meghan recalled a night in October 2016 when Harry was visiting her in Toronto and they decided to dress up and go in disguise to a party.

The couple had been secretly dating for almost four months but the relationship was finally exposed that weekend in a British newspaper.

She said of Harry: “He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came as well,” she said.

“And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.

“It was a post-apocalypse theme. So we had all this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out.”



