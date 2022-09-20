Meghan sheds a tear as she loses the one royal who showed unconditional love and support to her and Harry

It was the culmination of a difficult week, shock and grief precariously balanced with the frustrations arising from deep-rooted family discord.

For Meghan, as the queen’s coffin was carried out of Westminster Abbey and into the September sunshine, it almost became too much.

Standing alongside the Queen Consort, Kate and her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Meghan visibly steeled herself.

Closing her eyes for a moment, she appeared to take a second to gather her thoughts. Lifting a gloved hand to her eye, she quickly brushed away a tear.

For Harry and Meghan, in common with other members of the royal family, the unconditional love and support offered by the queen in recent years had been much-needed.

Meghan had enjoyed a close relationship with the queen, one of few among the family with whom she had remained in personal contact.

She is said to have cherished the support the monarch showed to both herself and Prince Harry as they moved abroad, not least as relations with others disintegrated.

Last year, she described how the monarch had “always been wonderful” to her, making a clear distinction between the queen and those who were “running the institution”.

“I’ve loved being in her company,” she said. “She’s always been warm, welcoming, and inviting.” She has described the moment she met the monarch as “incredible”, later describing the experience as “lovely and easy”.

The pair are understood to have met the queen on several occasions when they briefly returned to the UK for her platinum jubilee celebrations in June. They were delighted to be able to introduce their one-year-old daughter Lilibet, named in the queen’s honour, to the sovereign and enjoy precious time with her and their son Archie (2).

He cut a lonely figure as he was driven, ashen-faced, into the castle gates, several hours behind the rest of his family

The couple had arrived in the UK on September 3 expecting to return to California within days following a brief, quasi-royal tour.

In the event, they were in the right place at the right time. Harry was able to fly to Scotland as his grandmother died, without having to endure an eleventh-hour transatlantic dash.

But the week has proved a difficult one. Separated from their young children for much longer than intended, they have also found themselves at the heart of a series of family dramas that have caused anxiety behind the scenes.

First, in the chaotic hours as the queen’s health rapidly deteriorated, Prince Harry was not invited to travel to Balmoral with other members of his family and instead faced a desperate scramble to make travel plans.

He cut a lonely figure as he was driven, ashen-faced, into the castle gates, several hours behind the rest of his family.

Then there was the commotion over his right to wear military uniform. Initially, it was made clear he could not, although an apparent about-turn meant that he did.

And there was the humiliating debacle over the invitation to the state reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday which, it eventually transpired, had been sent in error.

The death of a family matriarch often prompts a distinct shift in family dynamics, and for the Royal family, it is no different. Harry and Meghan may feel that shift more distinctly than anyone else.

