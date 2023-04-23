| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Meghan says she wrote letter to Charles after her secret reveal on Oprah

Meghan, Harry and Archie Expand
King Charles Expand

Close

Meghan, Harry and Archie

Meghan, Harry and Archie

King Charles

King Charles

/

Meghan, Harry and Archie

Victoria Ward

Meghan Markle has said she wrote a letter to her father-in-law, Charles, expressing her concerns about ‘unconscious bias’ in the British royal family.

It is understood the correspondence was sent in the wake of the March 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess of Sussex claimed a member of the royal family had speculated about the colour of her unborn son’s skin.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy