Meghan says she wrote letter to Charles after her secret reveal on Oprah

Meghan Markle has said she wrote a letter to her father-in-law, Charles, expressing her concerns about ‘unconscious bias’ in the British royal family.

It is understood the correspondence was sent in the wake of the March 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess of Sussex claimed a member of the royal family had speculated about the colour of her unborn son’s skin.

A source said Meghan feels she has not received a satisfactory response.

The claim comes just weeks after Meghan confirmed her decision not to attend Charles’s coronation on May 6, and is thought to be one of the factors behind her decision.

Sources close to Harry and Meghan insist she decided to stay in the US, as it was Archie’s birthday.

It is understood her letter was sent in reply to one from the King. He is believed to be the only senior member of the family to have made contact with Meghan after the interview.

Then Prince of Wales, he is understood to have expressed sadness over the chasm that had emerged within the royal family.

He is said to be disappointed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt the need to make such high-profile and damaging allegations.

The letter came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell claims in their Oprah Winfrey appearance. In the interview, Meghan said there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark his [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”.

Meghan’s letter makes clear the identity of the senior member of the family said to have made the comment.

It is understood that both the King and the Duchess acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice.

The Sussexes’ disclosure about the alleged incident prompted the late Queen Elizabeth to issue her response: “Recollections may vary.”

​Meghan is believed to have thanked the King for his words. Her letter is also said to suggest that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about “unconscious bias”.

One royal source suggested that while the exchange was warm in tone, it had not eased the tension between the two sides.

Meghan is understood to feel that concerns she has raised — which include the way in which bullying complaints against her were handled and the allegation that neglect by the institution led her to feel suicidal — have still not been resolved.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Prince Harry would attend the coronation on May 6 without his wife or children, as she had opted to keep them at home in California.

The desire to put her own family first by staying with Prince Archie on his fourth birthday, which falls on the same day, was said to have been the deciding factor.

However, she may also have wanted to protect herself by side-stepping the inevitable criticism her appearance would have provoked.

Buckingham Palace is said to be aware of Harry and Meghan’s frustration that initial email correspondence about the coronation made no reference to their children and their potential involvement in the ceremony.

The omission only fuelled their feeling that their branch of the family plays second fiddle to the family first in line to the throne.

Royal sources indicated that they had never expected Meghan to fly over for the occasion, aware that her private correspondence with Charles had not been enough to prevent further mud-slinging.

The continued souring of relations within the royal family has seen the Sussexes star in a six-part Netflix docu-series and the publication of the Duke’s memoir, Spare, in which he squarely took aim at his family.