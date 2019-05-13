News Britain

Monday 13 May 2019

Meghan pays sweet tribute to all mothers

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn. Photo: Getty Images
Sherna Noah

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a photo of their newborn baby's feet to mark Mother's Day in the US.

The image posted yesterday on Instagram showed American-born Meghan's hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

Meghan holds the feet of her baby, Archie, just a few days after she first showed him off in public. Photo: Getty Images
The text reads: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

The post also included lines from a poem called 'Lands' by Nayyirah Waheed: "my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived."

Mother's Day was celebrated yesterday in the US, Canada and many other countries.

Ireland's Mother's Day was on March 31.

