Left the picture: The Sussexes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, now live in the US and say their wedding generated £1bn for the UK. Photo: PA

Meghan Markle was left "undefended by the institution" while pregnant and a member of the royal family, her legal team have said, as they claim her wedding brought £1bn (€1.1bn) in tourism to the UK.

The Duchessof Sussex is suing British newspaper 'The Mail on Sunday' over the publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her father. She said she was "prohibited from defending herself" against false stories while at the Palace, with her friends left frustrated and "silenced".

Lawyers for Ms Markle, who have submitted new paperwork to support her privacy claim against the newspaper, have laid out her version of events surrounding an interview given by five of her close friends to 'People' magazine in 2019 in an attempt to defend her.

In doing so, they spell out her frustrations with the Palace's approach to the media, as well as correcting what they claim are inaccuracies in reporting about the Sussexes' lives.

The extraordinary submissions confirm the conflict between the Palace and Ms Markle's approach to the press on record for the first time, stating the institution's policy of "no comment" to media stories was deployed "without any discussion with or approval by the claimant".

In one section, about the level of "wealth and privilege" the couple enjoyed in Britain, Ms Markle's team say their public funding was "relatively nominal", with costs for the May 2018 wedding met by the prince of Wales and security paid only for the protection of crowds. "This contribution of public funds towards crowd security was far outweighed by the tourism revenue of over one billion pounds sterling that was generated from the royal wedding... which went directly into the public purse," they say.

They did not quote a source for the £1bn figure.

The documents also detail the precise plans for bringing Ms Markle's father to the UK for the wedding.

Future court submissions will share even more personal detail, papers promise, saying: "The intention of the letter was to make him [Mr Markle] stop his actions; it was not an attempt at reconciliation. This will be amplified in the claimant's witness statement."

The court case, in which 'The Mail on Sunday' is accused of breaching Ms Markle's privacy, copyright and data protection, sees her deny that she authorised her friends to speak to 'People' magazine or reveal the existence of the letter she wrote to Thomas Markle.

Associated Newspapers wholly denies the allegations, particularly a claim that the letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.

Claiming Ms Markle had endured "hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles about her", her legal team say she was left with "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health".

At the time of the article in 2019, papers state, there was a "shared frustration" among her friends at Kensington Palace's "no comment" response.

As a result, they say, five friends - named in confidential paperwork and referred to only as "A, B, C, D and E" - gave details of Ms Markle's life, feelings and letter to her father to the American celebrity magazine without her knowledge. 'The Mail on Sunday' subsequently printed parts of the letter, given to them by Thomas Markle.

Ms Markle said she did not know about the 'People' article until Prince Harry told her - having heard from the Palace press team - on the day of publication, and only found out which friends participated later.

"However, it was mandated by the KP [Kensington Palace] communications team that all friends and family of the claimant should say 'no comment' when approached by any media outlet, despite misinformation being provided to UK tabloids about the claimant.

"This shared frustration amongst the claimant's friends left everyone feeling silenced, as it appeared that other so-called sources were able to disseminate false statements about the claimant, while the people who knew her best were told they needed to remain silent.

"The claimant believes that it is probably because of this reason, as well as concerns about the press intrusion by the UK tabloids, that a few friends chose to participate and they did so anonymously."

In further criticism of the Palace approach to communications, they state that following the article: "The stance of 'no comment' was taken by the KP communications team without any discussion with or approval by the claimant, as is standard practice for royal communications.

"Had the claimant been asked or been given the opportunity to participate, she would have asked the KP communications team to say on the record that she had not been involved with the 'People' magazine article, as she had not been."

Two friends had been aware of the letter, the duchess admits.

She filed a claim against 'The Mail on Sunday' in October.

She lost the first strike-out hearing, in which the judge ruled she would not be allowed to argue in court that the newspaper acted dishonestly, "stirred up" issues with her father, and had an "agenda" against her. No date has been set for the full trial yet. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk