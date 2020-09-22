Meghan Markle's letter to dad was part of 'media strategy', court hears

MEGHAN Markle discussed a letter to her estranged father with the Kensington Palace communications team before she sent it because she wanted to use it "as part of a media strategy", the High Court in London has heard.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers (ANL) over the publication in the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline of a "private and confidential" letter sent to Thomas Markle in August 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex (39) claims the February 2019 publication of parts of the handwritten letter to Mr Markle (76) was a misuse of her private information and breached the Data Protection Act, as well as a breach of her copyright.

At the latest preliminary hearing in London yesterday ANL argued that Meghan wrote the letter "with a view to it being read by third parties and/or disclosed to the public, or knowing that this was very likely".

Alexandra Marzec, representing ANL, told the court the duchess "was using her friends as, effectively, PR agents" to "influence the media" in the months before the letter was sent to Mr Markle in 2018.

Ms Marzec said Meghan had spoken to her friend Jessica Mulroney and asked her "to intervene to attempt to influence" what her former commercial adviser Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne said to the press.

The publisher is seeking to amend its written defence to Meghan's claim to argue that a recent book about Meghan and husband Harry Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, was published "with their extensive co-operation".

events

Antony White QC, also representing ANL, said in written submissions: "The book sets out in great detail accounts of events at which it is reasonable to infer that only the claimant and her husband, and/or possibly a third party who would not have spoken to the authors (eg the queen), were present."

Mr White said that, if the information was invented by the authors or their sources, "it is inevitable the claimant would have complained to and most likely issued legal proceedings against the authors".

The barrister added that Mr Scobie had provided a witness statement to the court, which he said "seems to confirm that people working on behalf of the claimant co-operated with the authors and gave them the names of people close to the claimant who would help".

But Meghan's lawyers argued that references in the book to her letter were simply "extracts from the letter lifted from the defendant's own articles" and denied that the duchess "collaborated" with the authors.

In written submissions, Justin Rushbrooke QC said: "The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs."

The duchess is suing ANL over five articles in total, two in the Mail on Sunday and three on MailOnline, which were published in February 2019.

The headline of the first Mail on Sunday article read: "Revealed: The letter showing true tragedy of Meghan's rift with a father she says has 'broken her heart into a million pieces'."

It is not clear if the judge will give a ruling on ANL's application to amend its defence yesterday or reserve it to a later date.

Herald