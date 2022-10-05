Meghan Markles hits out at Hollywood’s depiction of Asian women in movies

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry. A royal biographer has said the Duke of Sussex looks 'miserable'. Photo: Aaron Chown

The Austin Powers trilogy was a well-known spoof that skewered many stereotypes portrayed in 1960s spy films. But its less-than-subtle humour has been called out by Meghan Markle, who criticised the “oversexualised or aggressive” caricatures of Asian women portrayed in pop culture.

In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan explored the “dragon lady” trope, warning that such “toxic” stereotyping on screen does not end when the credits roll.

“The power and the impact of these stereotypes that have the ability to strip away the humanity of entire groups of people... it cannot be underestimated,” she said. “People, all people, are multidimensional and layered.”

The latest episode of the podcast, featuring conversations with journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho, was released yesterday after a four-week break following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan said it was not until recent years that she learnt about “the stigmas and archetypes” women of Asian descent faced.

Clips from Austin Powers and Kill Bill, each involving actresses of Asian descent, were used to illustrate her point. In Kill Bill, the character O-Ren Ishii, played by Lucy Liu, decapitated crime boss Tanaka with a samurai sword, saying: “The price you pay for either bringing up either my Chinese or American heritage as a negative is: I collect your f***ing head.”

In Austin Powers, Austin was asked by a character called Fook Mi, played by Diane Mizota, for his autograph. When she told him her name, he replied: “Oh behave, baby.”

Meghan said: “Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oftentimes oversexualised or aggressive.”

Meanwhile, a royal biographer who claims that royals are happiest when they live a life of duty has said that Prince Harry looks “miserable”.

Hugo Vickers, biographer of Prince Edward, said that members of the royal family do not tend to find happiness when they choose their own path over the burden of their duties.

The author has said that Harry appears “miserable” having stepped away from responsibilities of royalty, like his great-granduncle, the short-reigning Edward VIII.

The former king, who later became the Duke of Windsor, abdicated after only 325 days on the throne after opposition to his marriage to Wallis Simpson. He chose to prioritise his relationship, which led to “sadness”, said Mr Vickers.

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, Mr Vickers said: “As for members of the royal family stepping away, I don’t think it usually leads to happiness in the long run.

“I don’t think it did with the Duke of Windsor. As for the Duke of Sussex (Harry), who knows what is going to happen to him, but he looks utterly miserable.”

In 2021, Harry and Meghan, who had stepped away from their royal duties, confirmed that they would not return to their former roles.

Meanwhile, new photographs of Harry and Meghan have been released.

Shot by photographer Misan Harriman, one, in colour, shows the couple in a relaxed pose, facing the camera with Meghan holding husband Harry’s hand.

The second image, in black and white, shows the couple in profile, hand in hand before attending the One Young World summit held last month.

The new images come days after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of King Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

