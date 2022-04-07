Meghan Markle to trademark word that dates back 477 years

Meghan Markle is attempting to trademark the word “archetypes” – which dates back more than 470 years – after choosing it as the name for a Spotify podcast.

The long-awaited series was announced by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry last month, more than a year after the couple signed a reputed $25m (€23m) deal with the streaming service.

Described by her production company as a “groundbreaking new podcast”, Archetypes will involve Meghan investigating “labels that try to hold women back” by interviewing experts on ­stereotypes.

Two days after the announcement of the show, Meghan applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to cover the use of “archetypes” for a range of goods and ­services.

The word’s origins can be traced back to ancient Greece – most notably as a concept central to Plato’s theory of forms – but its first known use in European texts was in 1545.

Now, however, Meghan hopes to stop it being used by others as a brand “in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women” across various entertainment mediums.

If approved for publication in the USPTO’s weekly listings, members of the public in the US have 30 days to oppose it.

An American-based skincare company called Archetypes has previously registered the trademark to cover both its range of beauty products and its website.

USPTO’s website states that a trademark does not allow the owner to “prevent others from using it”, instead providing rights over “how that word or phrase is used with your ­specific goods or services”.

Meghan said last month that her Spotify podcast would be released this summer, despite the first complete series being promised for 2021.

Aside from a Christmas 2020 special featuring the thoughts of friends such as Elton John, the couple have produced no shows.

Spotify recently faced calls to remove the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast that gave a platform to vaccine sceptics. Rogan has since apologised, but remains on the service.

Meghan and Harry said they were committed to working with Spotify and were raising the issue of Covid misinformation to ensure changes were made.

