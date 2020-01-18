Meghan Markle shows her new rules of engagement with the media

Meghan Markle could not have been clearer this week in expressing her intentions.

The message was loud and clear - she is going to do things her own way, with her own "team", which will control her image and determine what is presented to the world.

Having left husband Prince Harry in England to begin the negotiations over their breakaway from the British royal family, Meghan wasted no time in getting down to business, visiting two charities in Vancouver - Justice For Girls and the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre.

These were "private" visits but they did, by no accident, appear in the public domain.

