Meghan Markle shows her new rules of engagement with the media
Meghan Markle could not have been clearer this week in expressing her intentions.
The message was loud and clear - she is going to do things her own way, with her own "team", which will control her image and determine what is presented to the world.
Having left husband Prince Harry in England to begin the negotiations over their breakaway from the British royal family, Meghan wasted no time in getting down to business, visiting two charities in Vancouver - Justice For Girls and the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre.
These were "private" visits but they did, by no accident, appear in the public domain.
Zoe Craig-Sparrow, a co-director of Justice For Girls, which "promotes health, well-being, equal rights and freedom from violence for teenage girls who live in poverty", has revealed that photographs taken of Meghan with members of staff were taken by one of her "team". The visit was made public only when the charity published those pictures on Twitter and only when Meghan had apparently approved the text and given them the green light.
Kate Gibson, director of the Women's Centre, revealed she received a "mysterious" email from an "assistant" to the duchess, asking if a VIP could drop in the following day. The visit was apparently designed to "offer support" and to "boost the staff's spirits".
Unusually, neither visit has been announced on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
But the manner in which they were orchestrated shows how the couple are likely to conduct themselves now.
Their new rules, as outlined on their website, will see traditional royal reporters cast aside in favour of "specialist media", "young up-and-coming" reporters and outlets they consider "credible". (© Daily Telegraph London)
