Meghan Markle seen wiping away tears at queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle could be seen wiping away tears as she left Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived looking chic in a black caped Stella McCartney dress and large black hat.

The high neck dress retails around for €1,640. It also carried significance in that it was a black version of the same dress that she had worn to attend a concert marking the queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall back in April 2018.

Meghan accessorised the look with black tights, black suede pointy court shoes and black suede gloves. Meghan opted for an elegant wide-brimmed hat which she paired with simple pearl jewellery, the stone traditionally associated with mourning.

After some controversy about Harry and Meghan holding hands as they left Westminster Hall following the short service at the beginning of the queen's lying in state, the couple walked side by side, but not holding hands.

They were seated directly behind Britain’s King Charles III and his queen consort, during the ceremony, facing the coffin, while William and Kate - for whom the abbey holds happier memories as the place of their wedding more than a decade ago - were across the aisle with their two children.

Britain’s Prince George was also seen wiping away tears as he gave his final goodbyes to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The future king and his sister, Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan” as the youngest members of the royal family to follow the queen’s coffin through Westminster Abbey.

The royal siblings, great-grandchildren of the queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral, joining their parents, world leaders and national figures from UK.

