Meghan Markle says she was stumped by the difficulty of the UK citizenship test and asked Prince Harry for advice

Meghan Markle started studying to become a British citizen after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017

Meghan Markle has revealed she found the UK citizenship test “so hard” that even Prince Harry was stumped by some of the questions.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is understood to have started studying for the Life in the UK test after getting engaged in November 2017. At the time, Buckingham Palace said she intended to become a British citizen.

Passing the 45-minute test, which consists of 24 multiple-choice questions about British life, history and culture, is one of the requirements. The Duchess said some of the material, which also covers customs, laws and politics, was so hard she sought advice.

She referred to the test on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast as she spoke to Pamela Adlon, an actress and director who recently became a British citizen. The Duchess said: “That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going ‘Oh my goodness’.

“I would ask my husband ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ and he would say: ‘Oh, I have no idea’.”

Adlon, who voiced Bobby Hill in the animated comedy show King Of The Hill, joked: “I think they made it harder for you. They were like: ‘We’re gonna really throw up walls on this one’.”

Palace aides made it clear back in 2017 that the Duchess would complete the process, which takes several years, without skipping the queue.

Under British Home Office rules, she would have been eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain after three years.

However, to do so she would have had to limit the number of days she spent abroad to fewer than 270 over that period, something she did not do.

When the Sussexes left Britain’s working monarchy in 2020 and moved to the United States, sources told The Daily Telegraph that the plan had been quietly shelved.

The Duchess found “no reason” to pursue an application for dual citizenship having decided to set up home in California, they said.

The latest episode of Archetypes, titled “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom”, examines the “crushing guilt of expectations” that women can face.

Speaking with guests, such as her friend Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, the Duchess spoke of the “immense” pressures to be a good wife or mother.

“She knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner in the public eye"

She said domestic work is “the most thankless, unpaid labour there is” and said much of it was “borne out of expectation” that left women feeling trapped.

The Duchess said from a young age she had “longed to be a mom as much as I longed to be a wife”.

She said she also considered herself a feminist, insisting the two were not mutually exclusive.

The Duchess described the “whirlwind” of the daily “morning rush” at the family home in Montecito, California. She said the Duke was “great” and questioned how single mothers coped.

Introducing Mrs Trudeau, the Duchess recalled the days they had spent together with their children by the pool during the summer.

She revealed they had been friends for at least seven years, adding that she has “gone to her over the years for advice.

“She knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner, and specifically a mom and a partner in the public eye”.

