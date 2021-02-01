Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace made her change her name on son Archie's birth cert

Meghan Markle says she was forced by Buckingham Palace to change her name on her son’s birth certificate.

Her first names, Rachel Meghan, were removed from the document in June 2019, a month after Archie was born. The Duchess of Sussex said it was “offensive” to suggest she wanted to be “nameless” on her child’s birth certificate.

On the original certificate, registered on May 17, 2019, Ms Markle gave her name as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex”. But 19 days later on June 5, the duchess and her husband submitted alterations to both their names. The duchess’s name was “corrected” to merely read “Her Royal Highness Duchess of Sussex”. The duke’s name was also changed to insert the word “Prince”, which had been left out of the original.

Following speculation about the reasons for the changes, the duchess issued a stinging attack on British tabloid newspapers “and their carnival of so-called experts”. She said the alterations were forced on the couple by Buckingham Palace officials.

A spokeswoman for the duchess said: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by the palace, as confirmed by documents from senior palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nor by the Duke of Sussex.

“To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ choose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive.”

