Meghan Markle insists she has moved on from race row

Meghan Markle has indicated she has moved on from the race row that soured her relationship with the British royal family.

She issued a statement yesterday insisting she “is going about her life in the present” rather than dwelling on “conversations” that are four years old.

On Saturday, The Telegraph disclosed how she and Britain’s King Charles had exchanged correspondence in the wake of a controversial interview she had given to chatshow host Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In the interview, Meghan alleged that a member of the royal family had speculated about the colour of the skin of her unborn child. The conversation took place four years ago, prior to the birth of her son Archie.

The statement, released to US magazine Harper’s Bazaar, scotched any suggestion that her decision not to attend the king’s coronation in a fortnight’s time was connected to the race row generated by the Winfrey interview.

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, is scheduled to attend his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

However, his wife will remain at the family home in California to care for their children.

Archie will turn four on the day of the coronation and Meghan wants to be with her son on his birthday.

In the statement, Ashley Hansen, the global press secretary to Meghan and Harry, told the US magazine: “The duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

The Telegraph has reported how Meghan, in the letter she sent to King Charles, had expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family.

The newspaper also reported claims from a source that Meghan felt she had not received a satisfactory response to her concerns.

It is understood that her letter was sent in reply to one from the king.

He is believed to be the only senior member of the royal family to have made contact with Meghan after the interview with Winfrey.

The interview was conducted at the home of a mutual friend in California.

The existence of the letters emerged shortly after Meghan confirmed her decision not to attend the upcoming coronation.

In the interview, Meghan said there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark his [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”.

She told Winfrey that “several conversations” had taken place between the unnamed member of the royal family and Prince Harry about what their unborn son would look like.

She told the US broadcaster it was “safe” to assume there were concerns about his skin tone.

When pressed on the matter, she declined to name the person involved, saying: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

A source claimed that the letters made clear the identity of the senior member of the family who had made the comment.

Meghan’s letter is also said to suggest that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias.

One royal source suggested that while the exchange was warm in tone, it had not eased the tension between the two sides.

Relations between the two sides were further damaged by the publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, in which he voiced a series of grievances about close family members.

But Meghan’s determination to put her own family first, by staying with Archie on his fourth birthday, was the overriding factor in her decision to remain in the US and not travel to London with her husband.