Meghan Markle insists she has moved on from race row

The duchess released a statement saying she wasn’t dwelling on ‘conversations’ that are four years old

Meghan Markle will stay at home in California for the coronation of Britain&rsquo;s King Charles while Prince Harry attends by himself. Photo: PA Expand

Meghan Markle will stay at home in California for the coronation of Britain&rsquo;s King Charles while Prince Harry attends by himself. Photo: PA

Robert Mendick

Meghan Markle has indicated she has moved on from the race row that soured her relationship with the British royal family.

She issued a statement yesterday insisting she “is going about her life in the present” rather than dwelling on “conversations” that are four years old.

