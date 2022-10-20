Meghan Markle ‘deeply grateful’ to have spent time with Queen Elizabeth

The “big moment” of Queen Elizabeth’s death gave her family “a lot of perspective”, Meghan Markle has said in an interview.

She added that the new perspective had left her “energised and excited” about her own philanthropic future.

In an interview with entertainment industry magazine Variety, Meghan added that she was “proud” to have had a “nice warmth with the matriarch of the family”, calling the late queen a “shining example” of female leadership.

Asked how the family “processed their loss”, she said: “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective.

“It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.

“Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.

“We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Meghan also confirmed that her work included a Netflix documentary about herself, Prince Harry and their children, adding she was excited to “trust someone with her story”.

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story,” she said. “I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding.

“People love love. And our definition of love is really expansive: partner love, self-love, the love of community and family.

“We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

Meghan also revealed that there were plans in the works for the couple to be involved in “scripted” shows to “do something fun”.

“It doesn’t always have to be so serious,” she said.

“Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them?”

She has previously complained that life in the royal family left her silenced.

But speaking to Variety, the US actress appeared to make a concession to the institution when asked to compare royal life with her return to the entertainment world.

“As complex as any organisation might be, there is always something in it that I think is positive,” she said.

“It’s important to focus on that.”

Meghan said she had absolutely no intention of returning to acting, but conceded: “I guess never say never.”

If her own two children wanted to go into the industry, she added, she would hope they could “carve out their own path” with “talent and grit”.

Of the death of Queen Elizabeth, which happened by coincidence when she and Harry were in the UK, Meghan said she had been “really grateful I was able to be with my husband to support him”.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” she added.

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said: ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

