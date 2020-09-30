Meghan Markle has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London's High Court ruled the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography.

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles in The Mail on Sunday last year that included parts of a letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Ahead of a trial due to start next year, the newspaper had applied for permission to amend its case, arguing that the couple had co-operated with a biography about them, Finding Freedom, which was published in August.

The paper's lawyers said it showed that Meghan had intended some private details to become public, including the contents of the letter, as part of a media campaign to portray her in a positive light.

Antony White, the newspaper's lawyer, told the court last week some personal information in the biography of Harry and Meghan could only have come from the couple themselves or from close friends.

The book "gives every appearance of having been written with their extensive co-operation", he said.

Meghan's lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, said there was no evidence for The Mail on Sunday's claims and the court should not permit speculative amendments.

One of the book's authors, Omid Scobie, gave a statement saying the couple had not authorised the book and were not interviewed for it. However, Judge Francesca Kaye said neither Mr Rushbrooke's arguments nor Mr Scobie's statement provided a "knockout blow" and they would be issues for the trial judge to determine. The trial is scheduled to start in January.

The decision is the second setback for Meghan after the court in May rejected part of her claim that the paper had acted dishonestly and stoked the rift with her father.

However, her legal team has so far successfully resisted the paper's attempts to publish the names of five friends who gave anonymous interviews to US magazine People, with the court agreeing they can stay secret for the time being.

The Mail's lawyers argue that publication of the letter was justified as a response to those interviews. Meghan's team says it was untrue she had authorised or arranged for her friends to speak on her behalf.

