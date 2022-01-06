Meghan is awarded £1 damages for privacy breach by ‘Mail on Sunday’

Meghan Markle won a privacy and copyright battle with the publisher of Britain’s ‘Mail on Sunday’ newspaper. Photo: Chris Jackson

The publisher of Britain’s Mail On Sunday newspaper has agreed to pay Meghan Markle £1 (€1.20) in nominal damages for misuse of private information plus an undisclosed sum for copyright infringement after a court battle .

Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

She won her case last year when a UK High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.

Court of Appeal judges subsequently dismissed an appeal by ANL.

Some detail of the money that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will receive emerged yesterday when a written case order, made by appeal judges and summarising the conclusion of the Court of Appeal litigation, was made public.

The appeal judges’ order also said ANL would pay the lawyers’ bills run up by Meghan during the appeal litigation.

Judges said those legal costs would be assessed by the courts if not agreed between the two sides.

Meghan’s spokesperson described the undisclosed sum for copyright infringement as “substantial” and said it would be donated to charity.

The spokesperson said the duchess had been clear from the beginning that this case was primarily about the difference between right and wrong.

The fact that she won on privacy and copyright matters ““demonstrated the strength of both claims”.

The spokesperson also said that, after winning the case on a summary judgment, Meghan chose to recover the profit the paper had made from the letter, relating to copyright, rather than a financial remedy of damages regarding the privacy part of the case.

The appeal judges’ order said ANL had agreed to pay the £1 nominal damages for misuse of private information and the “confidential sum” for copyright infringement by tomorrow.

Judges also said that ANL should pay £300,000 (€360,000) of the duchess’s legal costs, on account, by the same date.

The judges’ written order was released to journalists by the team of lawyers representing ANL.