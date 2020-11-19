Meghan in U-turn on claim she gave no info to authors

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle passed information to the authors of Finding Freedom despite previously dismissing claims that she co-operated with them as a “conspiracy theory”.

In new documents lodged with the London High Court, she reveals she was concerned that “her father’s narrative” –that she had abandoned him and cut off contact – might be repeated, prompting her to intervene. She says she gave her own version of events to someone else to pass on, so “the true position... could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation”.

It also emerged yesterday that the 39-year-old wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, on the advice of two “senior” members of the British royal family. The relatives are not named but it is known that Meghan and husband Harry went to stay with Prince Charles and wife Camilla in August 2018, shortly before the letter was sent.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, the owner of The Mail on Sunday, for breach of privacy and copyright after it published extracts of the letter.

But lawyers on behalf of the newspaper allege that she breached her own privacy because she “permitted” details about her life to be shared with the authors of Finding Freedom, including “information about the letter”.

In September, her legal team strenuously denied the allegation that she collaborated on the book, describing the argument as “false”, “fantastical” and “a conspiracy theory”.

