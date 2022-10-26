Meghan: ‘I’m particular, but that doesn’t mean I am difficult’

Meghan Markle has said she is not a demanding type of person. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

Being “particular” and setting boundaries does not make me “difficult”, Meghan Markle has insisted.

She said her tendency to ask for what she wants is a sign of being “clear” rather than “demanding”, as she suggested criticism of her management style was the result of how women of colour are viewed.

Speaking on her Spotify podcast in which she examined the “archetype” of the “angry black woman”, she claimed she found herself “cowering and tiptoeing” into rooms for fear of being misunderstood.

While in the UK as a working member of the royal family, the 41-year-old faced claims of bullying, with a formal complaint made about her behaviour towards staff.

Ms Markle has insisted through her lawyers that she was not a bully.

On her latest podcast, she sets out to “ask honest questions about the judgments we make about women, and specifically women of colour” in interviews with actress Issa Rae and comedian Ziwe.

In a discussion about how black women in the workplace can be “misconceived”, Ms Markle said of her own style: “I’m particular. I think a rising tide raises all ships. We’re all going to succeed so let’s make sure it’s really great.

“But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where... the thing that I find the most embarrassing, when you’re saying a sentence with the intonation goes up, like it’s a question? And you’re like, oh my God, stop! Stop, like, whispering and tiptoeing around it.

"Just say what it is that you need. You’re allowed to be clear, it does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult, it makes you clear.”

