Meghan, Harry refused title for Archie with ‘Dumb’ in it

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected the British royal title Earl of Dumbarton for their son Archie as it contained the word “dumb”, it has emerged.

Sources said the couple declined the title of Scottish nobility as they feared Archie may be bullied or attract unfortunate nicknames.

The word dumb is prevalent in the US, where it is often used to mean stupid.

“They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’. They were worried about how that might look,” a source said.

Another source added: “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

It follows reports that relations between the couple and Prince Charles plunged after he told them Archie would never become a prince as he wants a slimmed-down monarchy when he is king.

According to sources, the heir to the British throne told them he plans to change legal documents to ensure his great-grandson cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right.

The claims have left royal watchers baffled after several sources confirmed Prince Harry and Ms Markle “never raised an issue” about Archie not being a prince until they gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey in March.

Prince Harry was said to be “adamant” that Archie (2) “should be raised without titles”.

Another insider said: “The couple didn’t want any titles for their children”, although suggested Prince Harry “feared” that when his father took the throne he would change the George V convention specifying the grandchildren of a monarch become a prince or princess.

During their interview with the US chat show host, Ms Markle hinted Archie had been blocked from a royal title and therefore a ‘His Royal Highness’ prefix, which meant he would no longer get taxpayer-funded security.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she said. “In those months when I was pregnant, we have in tandem the conversation of you won’t be given security, not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes declined to comment. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

