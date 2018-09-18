Meghan cookbook helps Grenfell survivors

British royal Meghan Markle has launched a cookbook to raise money for a community kitchen for survivors of the Grenfell disaster.

British royal Meghan Markle has launched a cookbook to raise money for a community kitchen for survivors of the Grenfell disaster.

Ms Markle, who has been making secret visits to the kitchen since January, has written a foreword to the book, hailing the benefits of communities cooking together and disclosing her own fond memories of family meals.

Published by Penguin Random House, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' showcases more than 50 recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, wrote in the foreword: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together."

Revealing that her first visit to the kitchen saw her wrapped in an apron and washing rice, she added: "The kitchen buzzes with women of all ages; women who have lived and seen life; laughing chatting, sharing a cup of tea and a story, while children play on the floor or are rocked to sleep in their strollers."

In the introduction, the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen wrote: "Our kitchen has always been a place of good food, love, support and friendship. We cook the recipes we've grown up with; there's no stress, and the recipes always work because they have been made so many times." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk