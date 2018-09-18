News Britain

Meghan cookbook helps Grenfell survivors

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, which has resulted in the publications of 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' and features the women's own personal recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean and for which the Duchess has written the foreword. Photo: Reuters
Hannah Furness in London

British royal Meghan Markle has launched a cookbook to raise money for a community kitchen for survivors of the Grenfell disaster.

Ms Markle, who has been making secret visits to the kitchen since January, has written a foreword to the book, hailing the benefits of communities cooking together and disclosing her own fond memories of family meals.

Published by Penguin Random House, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' showcases more than 50 recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, wrote in the foreword: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together."

Revealing that her first visit to the kitchen saw her wrapped in an apron and washing rice, she added: "The kitchen buzzes with women of all ages; women who have lived and seen life; laughing chatting, sharing a cup of tea and a story, while children play on the floor or are rocked to sleep in their strollers."

In the introduction, the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen wrote: "Our kitchen has always been a place of good food, love, support and friendship. We cook the recipes we've grown up with; there's no stress, and the recipes always work because they have been made so many times." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

