Meghan claims 'we have all won' after case victory against the Mail

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle claimed a victory over “moral exploitation” yesterday after winning her High Court privacy case against The Mail on Sunday.

As a judge ruled that the publication of extracts of a private letter she sent to her father was “manifestly excessive” and unlawful, she declared: “We have all won.”

Ms Markle hailed a “comprehensive win” on both privacy and copyright, saying: “We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people’s pain.”

She sued Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy and copyright relating to the publication of five articles – two on MailOnline and three in The Mail on Sunday – in February 2019. Despite being advised against it, her strategy to pursue legal action was vindicated as she successfully applied for a summary judgment, a legal step that will now see the bulk of the case resolved in her favour without trial.

However, media experts described it as “a bad day for press freedom”, acknowledging that the case was widely expected to go to trial so the evidence could be tested.

The ruling means the testimony of four Buckingham Palace aides who said they could “shed light” on the issues at stake, as well as that of five of Ms Markle’s friends who spoke about her to People magazine, will not be heard.



One media law expert, who declined to be named, said the costs of the case were likely to be in the region of £5m (€5.7m). The lawyer said damages for the breach of privacy could be as high as £300,000 (€340,000).



Despite the ruling, the judge published previously unseen extracts of the letter in his 53-page judgment, insisting it was necessary to explain his conclusions.

The Duchess also berated her father for his “obsession with tabloid media” and said his fascination had turned into paranoia about how he was portrayed.

