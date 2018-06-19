Meghan Markle 's father has said he expects his daughter will want to have children soon, and his daughter broke down in tears when he confessed he would not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan broke down in tears at news dad was unable to walk her down the aisle

Thomas Markle said he told Ms Markle the bad news in an emotional phone call just days before she was due to walk down the aisle in Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

The 73-year-old watched the wedding from California, where he was recovering from heart surgery. In an interview with ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', Mr Markle said: "They were disappointed.

"Meghan cried, I'm sure, and they both said 'Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you'." He added: "I absolutely wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle."

Adding that he was recovering well from his surgery, which saw him have three stents fitted, Mr Markle said he was "honoured" that the Prince of Wales took on the job of walking Meghan down the aisle instead. "I can't think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles," he said.

Mr Markle's operation came shortly after allegations that he had staged photographs with paparazzi. He said he had apologised to both Harry and Meghan, adding: "I realised it was a serious mistake. It's hard to take it back."

The retired TV lighting director confessed he had cried as he watched the royal ceremony on television, describing his daughter as "beautiful". "It was incredible watching her," he said.

"I was very proud. I was very upset that it wasn't me (walking her down the aisle) but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that. The unfortunate thing for me is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history."

Asked about her choice of husband, Mr Markle told the programme he thought Harry was "great" and "an interesting guy". He said that he expected his daughter and Harry would want to try for children soon. He said: "She's wanted children for a long time and when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there's got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon."

Mr Markle added: "As long as they're happy and they have a great life and have some beautiful children and do good things in the world, I can't ask for more." He also revealed he had spoken with the Duke of Sussex about Donald Trump and Brexit. He said: "Our conversation was I was complaining about not liking Donald Trump, he said 'give Donald Trump a chance'. I sort of disagreed with that."

Mr Markle said he also asked his future son-in-law about Britain's 2016 decision to leave the EU and got the impression Harry is comfortable with Brexit. "I think he was open to the experiment," he said.

