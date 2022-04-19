Meghan and Harry were ‘torn’ over which name to give their son Archie

Meghan and Harry attending the Invictus Games in the Hague at the weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle has revealed she and Prince Harry were torn over what to call their son, an Invictus Games competitor has said.

The couple named their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor after he was born on May 6, 2019.

Meghan is said to have told the parent of a little boy called Harrison that she and Harry could not decide whether to choose Archie or Harrison as a first name.

Sherry McBain (42), who lives in Southampton, said her wife Mandy brought their little boy Harrison to a children’s book reading attended by Meghan at the games in The Hague, and the pair got chatting.

Ms McBain told the PA news agency: “She was like ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name’, and Mandy was like ‘Yeah, I know’.

“They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name.”

Archie means “genuine”, “bold” and “brave”, and is German in origin. Short for Archibald, it is now given as a name in its own right.

Harrison means “son of Harry”, so its inclusion in Archie’s full name is likely to have been a tribute to the duke.

Ms McBain, a nursing officer in the RAF, said of the book reading at the games: “My little boy Harrison was just over the moon that a princess has read him a story, so that went down really well with all the UK children.”

She said she was told Meghan was “really open” and “very friendly” at the event.

“Harrison was drawing pictures and telling her that it was a picture of a tram.

“I don’t think it quite looked like a tram, so she was very gracious and said that’s a brilliant tram, so he was delighted.”